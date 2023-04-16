The Gresini rider lost the front end of his bike while trying to overtake Jorge Martin into fourth, ultimately falling and ending Saturday without a point.

But he has since revealed that he vomited during the race, and again afterwards.

Is MotoGP Chasing The American Dream like F1? | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP.84 Video of Is MotoGP Chasing The American Dream like F1? | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP.84

“I tried not to get nervous, but halfway through the race I started to feel sick to my stomach and I vomited as I braked,” he told DAZN.

“It is as if the body has collapsed. I don't know.

“Something has made me sick with the food, although I have eaten the same as always.

“For whatever reason, I have thrown up.

Then, when I got to the garage, I vomited again, but now everything is clean.

“Something has felt wrong. Now to rest for [Sunday].

“It will be a long and hard race. We have rhythm.

“I ran out of steam, but we could keep up, which makes me happy. To improve the starts, which is the key point.”

Marquez didn’t sustain any physical damage in his crash and will resume from fourth on the starting grid for Sunday’s grand prix.

How he will fare, given his illness amid the heat of Texas, remains to be seen.

He said about Saturday’s sprint: “I don't know if I could have made the podium, but fifth place and keep fighting? Yes.

“I have gone very wrong. In the first corner I fixed it more or less and then I tried not to get nervous, to go step by step.

“Here it was difficult to overtake and it was a bit of a waste.

“On the back straight everyone was going long and it was easy to make mistakes.”

Marquez believes Sunday’s full-length race might suit him better - he finished on the podium last time out in Argentina.

"As seen in Practice 3, the long race gives us something else,” he said.

“The start with this bike is costing me, because it is a different clutch than the Honda.

“If I had to change something about this bike compared to the Honda, it would be the start, but everything cannot be good.”

His goal on Sunday? “To try to start standard, and pass the first lap in third, with the leading group, so that Pecco opens the way for us, who has a little more than the rest.”

Francesco Bagnaia had tipped Marquez as a particular threat earlier on Saturday. Perhaps their true battle will still come this weekend in Sunday's race.

“Q2 has been misinterpreted because it has been seen as a battle between Pecco and me,” Marquez said.

“But it was not that. It was that I had two more riders behind and we were first and second, so we weren't going to pull the whole train.

“In the end he pulled Marini, but it was not a battle between us.”