Enea Bastianini return date set - but is he still a title contender?

The factory Ducati rider has missed the second and third rounds of the 2023 season, plus the first grand prix.

He was injured in the first-ever sprint race in Portimao when Luca Marini clattered into him.

A broken shoulder blade did not require surgery but has forced Bastianini onto the sidelines for the opening battles of the 2023 championship.

He entered the year having earned a step-up from Gresini Racing to Ducati’s factory team after winning the second-most amount of grands prix last year.

The relationship, and potential battle with the title at stake, between new factory teammates Bastianini and the reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia was a key talking point heading into the season.

But when Bastianini returns in Jerez he will find himself without a single point, and with Marco Bezzecchi leading the pack on 64 points.

The successes of Mooney VR46 duo Bezzecchi and Marini, the rider who accidentally caused Bastianini’s injury, have meant the factory newcomer has been overlooked as a viable title contender this season.

He will return to find Ducati on top, as expected, but not in the way that he might have hoped at the start of the season.