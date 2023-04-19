Razgatlioglu has been nothing short of sensational throughout his WorldSBK career, especially since 2021 when he beat Jonathan Rea to the title, becoming the first rider to do so since 2015.

And while many believe the Turkish star could transition to MotoGP to not only become a solid and reliable rider, but one that could also become a race winner and potential champion.

However, more work is needed before a switch to MotoGP takes place after the latest two-day test saw him finish considerably slower than the times set by Dani Pedrosa, and even that of current Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow.

"About the Toprak test, he was halfway through last week’s test at the time of the podcast and those two days have now finished," said Crash.net MotoGP Editor, Peter McLaren, on the latest instalment of the Crash.net MotoGP podcast.

"Initially he was within a second of the test riders but then more and more information slipped out because there were other teams there; it was a private test but there were the test teams from Ducati, KTM, Honda.

"It seems as though the average pace was still quite some way off the test riders. Obviously those test riders like Dani Pedrosa and Cal Crutchlow are fast guys but still, if you’re looking at a factory Yamaha MotoGP seat, you need to be as quick as those guys.

"Then we saw Lin Jarvis speak and made it clear that Toprak didn’t feel comfortable on the bike in the way that he does on a Superbike which is quite natural. He said he would need more time to adjust his style quite a lot to get the speed.

"It’s looking pretty unlikely for Toprak and MotoGP next year, not least because there is no satellite team. It looks like there will only be two Yamaha’s and Jarvis said Morbidelli is the team’s first choice and if he can keep the pace he showed in Argentina he will get a [contract] renewal."

What’s stopping Razgatlioglu from making MotoGP debut - Huewen

Like many MotoGP riders, Razgatlioglu has a contract with his current manufacturer, not one that is team specific.

Which means replacing Fabio Quartararo or Franco Morbidelli for a race would be feasable should it ever be required.

However, Crutchlow would likely be the rider given that opportunity due to his duties as a test rider and hefty MotoGP experience.

But Keith Huewen thinks there could be another reason why Razgatlioglu would not be given a one-off appearance.

Huewen began by saying: "If you're signed on to a manufacturer's contract, then they can pretty much do what they like with you. I don’t know how the interaction of WorldSBK and MotoGP contracts are and if in WorldSBK you’re signed to a team or manufacturer.

"Certainly in MotoGP you're signed to a manufacturer quite often, even if you’re in an independent team you’re signed to the manufacturer. So essentially they can move you around - Ducati in particular because they have eight bikes.

"If Toprak is signed to Yamaha and Yamaha want him to deputise in MotoGP then I wonder what is to stop him from doing that if his management have signed that contract to say it’s possible.

"Kenan [Sofuoglu] who is Toprak’s manager; I’m fairly sure he would not have allowed that at this point.

"But you can see it coming in future years with these 42 races, 21 Sprints and 21 race type situations. When are they going to change that and make it 42 races."

