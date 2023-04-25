Valentino Rossi blasts "fake" sportspeople: "I liked it better before”

Rossi’s classic era of MotoGP was littered with hostile relationships - the Italian notoriously battled with Max Biaggi, Jorge Lorenzo and latterly Marc Marquez.

Last season’s title fight - in the first post-Rossi campaign - was contested fiercely between Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo, and even Aleix Espargaro, but always with smiles and clear respect.

Rossi, now 44, told La Stampa: “There is a fake ‘political correct’ among sportsmen, they are all friends, they hug each other.

“It's nice? I liked it better before, when you said what you thought.

“It's human that you resent those who do the same thing as you.

“Or better to say, it doesn't matter if you're a doctor, a pizza maker, a rider.

“Having to hide it always makes everything more fake.”

Rossi explained how he believes social media has changed things in the modern era - explaining that he became a worldwide star even before it was possible to go viral online.

"Everything has changed and I consider myself lucky," he said.

Of course, the challenges faced by today’s generation in the social media age are different to those in Rossi’s heyday.

The daily scrutiny, and the constant ability to interact with fans, has created a totally different world for those in the public eye.

Ahead of this weekend’s Spanish MotoGP, Rossi’s Mooney VR46 team head into the fourth round on top of the world, with Marco Bezzecchi leading the MotoGP standings.