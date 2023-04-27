Valentino Rossi set to attend Jerez - a boost to VR46 high-fliers?

Marco Bezzecchi enters the fourth round leading the MotoGP standings, while he and Rossi’s brother Luca Marini have earned a total of five podium finishes so far.

They will now receive the welcome boost of their boss, ‘The Doctor’, attending MotoGP for the first time in 2023.

“It is fantastic to have him back at the races,” Bezzecchi said. “I am very happy.

“He can help in many ways. It’s difficult to say before I start riding.

“He has experience, he can understand looking at us on the track if we are going well or not.

“He can give advice on riding, on the approach to sessions.

“The team is working well. Everyone in the team is fantastic - we also eat well, because our hospitality guys are fantastic!

“My crew put in a lot of effort, so does Vale from home, and all the other VR46 guys.

“We are in a positive trend and we hope to continue like this.”

Francesco Bagnaia became the first VR46 Academy graduate to win the MotoGP championship last season, ending the Ducati hoodoo that even Rossi himself could not end.

This year all four VR46 Academy riders have impressed - Bagnaia trails only Bezzecchi in the standings, while Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli has eased the intense pressure on his seat with an impressive start.

Rossi, now 44, won the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez six times, most recently in 2016.