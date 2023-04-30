The meeting to thrash out problems will be at the French MotoGP in Le Mans, the fifth round of the championship, and follows a red flag incident in each of the two races at Jerez this weekend.

Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli and Francesco Bagnaia were recipients of penalties from the Stewards - but Jack Miller escaped unpunished despite visibly angering Martin.

Is Pecco Bagnaia his own worst enemy in MotoGP? Video of Is Pecco Bagnaia his own worst enemy in MotoGP?

“Race Direction - if they penalise Pecco, they should penalise Jack,” Pramac Racing rider Martin said.

“And if they didn’t penalise Jack? Then they don’t have to penalise Pecco. So, they need to improve.

“Luckily we have a meeting with them, finally, after two or three years of fighting with Dorna.

“We will meet with them in Le Mans, finally. With all the riders.

“Let’s try to understand their position, and our position, and improve.

“It is no sense, how they are working."

"It depends on the rider - they make [a decision] or they don’t make"

Martin had sympathy with Miller, despite gesticulating furiously at him during the race.

His truer frustration lies with the Stewards who, he claims, make decisions depending upon who it influences.

Asked if Bagnaia should have been hit with a one-place penalty for his manoeuvre on Miller, Martin said: “No. If they don’t penalise Jack!

“I lost three positions, almost on a long lap.

“I don’t want to cry. It’s racing, it’s okay! I understand the move, he wants to be on the podium.

“But they need to always do the same. Not ‘it depends on the rider’.

“They are not consistent. It depends on the rider - they make [a decision] or they don’t make.

“They need to improve. We will push for this.”

Martin finished fourth in Jerez but believes the incident with Miller cost him much more.

“I think so. Not only the podium but the victory,” he said.

“When I’m behind one? It’s okay. When I’m behind three or four? It’s a big problem.

“I did my moves, to be close to Brad. Then I lost three positions.”

“Everybody is too aggressive"

Quartararo caused the red flag in Sunday’s grand prix when, after contact with Marco Bezzecchi, he crashed into Miguel Oliveira.

RNF Aprilia rider Oliveira’s race was ended immediately and he has dislocated his shoulder.

“Everybody is too aggressive,” Martin said.

“It is difficult to overtake so we try to get into a position where we can be in front at the first lap.

“It’s difficult to stop these bikes. We have really big bikes.

“But as soon as you see that you are behind two bikes? You need to close earlier.

“In this case, Fabio didn’t.

“It’s difficult to understand. Maybe he expected Bezzecchi to go on the inside?

“It is complicated. I hope Oliveira is well. It wasn’t nice to see.”

Martin’s final reflection on his race: “I am disappointed. I expected much more from today’s race, that’s for sure.

“We need to improve in the braking area. I struggle not only to overtake, but to defend the position when I’m in a group.

“I struggle a lot with the front temperature.

“When I am alone, I am super-fast. But as soon as I get stuck? I cannot overtake.

“I had one of the best paces in the race. But I cannot overtake.”