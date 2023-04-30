Bagnaia: I had to drop the position. Do you see?

Binder: Was this on the first lap?

Bagnaia: For this, one position…

Miller chuckles

Binder: Don’t wave too much, boys.

Bagnaia: I lost the front.

Binder: Was this before the red flag…

Bagnaia: No, in the last stretch.

Miller: I don’t remember which lap it was, but he got to have five minutes to catch someone.

Binder: This explains it, dude. My pit board was +5, then catch up. Then +7, catch up!

Miller: I lost the front, went onto the green. This was brave, here, huh? I was like ‘okay, we’re gonna see here now!’

Binder: You were in the middle of the track. If I’d have sent it, I’d have wiped us out!

Honda to switch Rins and Mir? | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 86 Video of Honda to switch Rins and Mir? | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 86

Bagnaia was punished by the MotoGP Stewards for an overtake of Miller, forced to give back the position.

The factory Ducati rider was still able to battle to the front, ahead of the factory KTM pair.

Bagnaia's victory earned him the lead of the MotoGP standings.