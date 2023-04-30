The incident Miller is referring to came on the opening lap of the race when Quartararo went for a gap that did not exist.

The Yamaha rider hit the rear of Marco Bezzecchi before crashing and taking down Oliveira in the process.

The race was subsequently red flagged as both riders remained down in the gravel, before Quartaro was able to restart the race at the second start.

Speaking about the incident, but also Quartararo being penalised with a second Long-lap penalty due to exceeding the white line by the smallest margin on his first attempt, Miller said: "But this is the rule. Rules are rules and he clearly didn’t abide by the rules so I agree with that one 100%.

"The line is there and that is the clearest one of them all. Whether or not when you hit someone - poor Miguel [Oliveira] is in the hospital or something like that, and are allowed to restart the race is borderline, and he is not. I will be speaking to them about this also."

That wasn’t the only hot topic of discussion that Miller gave his views on after some riders blamed Michelin for the red flags.

However, Miller was in no mood to agree: "It’s like complaining on the motorway that Micheline caused you to crash your car when you had too many champagne's.

"Both were a bit optimistic. Fabio and Morbidelli; okay we know that you need to be in the front to fight for these victories but it’s not Michelin’s fault that you qualify tenth or 11th. This is ridiculous. Michelin have brought a fantastic tyre I think."

Joining Miller on the podium was his teammate Brad Binder who finished second, and Miller’s former teammate Francesco Bagnaia who won the Grand Prix.

When asked what are the different strengths about both bikes, Miller joked: "I’ve ridden both and they’re all pretty good. One is red and one is orange.

"All these guys complain about their bikes but no one ever does anything about it. If you really hate your bike that much then get on something else, risk it!"