Rossi comments on Rins’ “your brother” taunt at Marini

Mooney VR46 rider Marini had claimed his first-ever MotoGP podium finish at the Grand Prix of the Americas when, in a private conversation with Rins, he was asking multiple piercing questions about his rival’s strategy to win the race.

Rins politely answered before eventually teasing that Marini had learned the trademark mind games that Rossi was known for.

"Luca is very curious, he always asks a lot of questions,” Rossi told Sky. “Trying to learn from others, he has a very intelligent approach.

“He wanted to steal some secrets from Rins about the victory in Austin, but Alex didn't tell him anything."

The VR46 Academy riders have each enjoyed a strong start to 2023, with Marco Bezzecchi claiming his first grand prix win and leading the MotoGP standings until he was overhauled by Francesco Bagnaia in Jerez.

Rossi said about his Mooney VR46 duo: "We have a good team, Luca and Marco are two very strong and very fast riders, but at the same time very different.

“This difference is useful to grow: Luca looks at Marco and Marco looks at Luca, trying to steal each other's secrets.

“Together they form a nice pair of riders.

“Bezzecchi is an explosive rider, he races with his heart, this is very important, but he must try to refine his guidance to improve and maybe win the World Championship."

Rossi made his first appearance in the MotoGP paddock of 2023 in Jerez, a track where he won six times in the premier class.

He even found time to embrace old teammate and rival Jorge Lorenzo.

But his visit was to inspire the overachieving VR46 squad.

“Coming back here as a team owner is definitely more relaxing than when I came as a rider,” he said.

“I am very proud of my team, Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi, they are good.

“When we created the MotoGP team, Uccio Salucci and I wondered if we would ever be able to win a race, because it wasn't a given.

“I didn't expect it to come so soon, it was exciting."

The French MotoGP is this weekend.