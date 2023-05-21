The 2024 MotoGP rider line-up is already being hotly considered even after just five rounds of this season, and despite Ducati’s numerical advantage, the competition is hot to land one of their eight bikes.

Yamaha “obviously like” Bezzecchi and would be interested in tempting him across to their factory bike for 2024, Gazzetta dello Sport reports.

Should Fabio Quartararo LEAVE Yamaha? Video of Should Fabio Quartararo LEAVE Yamaha?

Jorge Martin of Pramac Ducati has long been Yamaha’s top choice but, after he cooled speculation that he might move, Bezzecchi has emerged as a serious contender.

Mooney VR46’s Bezzecchi has impressed by winning the Argentina and French MotoGPs, and leading the championship for a period. He currently sits second behind Francesco Bagnaia.

His desire for a factory bike in 2024 has caught Yamaha’s attention, and put pressure on Ducati.

In Yamaha’s favour is the possibility that Valentino Rossi could move his Mooney VR46 team from Ducati to Yamaha for 2025.

But Ducati “does not want to lose” Bezzecchi, “and the opposite is also true”, the report states.

If neither Martin nor Bezzecchi wants to go to Yamaha, Ducati could let Zarco go to make room at Pramac.

Zarco could be offered a Ducati seat in WorldSBK, enabling Martin and Bezzecchi to form next season’s Pramac duo.