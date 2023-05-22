The Yamaha rider entered this season under immense pressure to keep his seat for 2024 - and doubts remain about whether he will be kept.

Morbidelli rolled back the years and was, briefly, outperforming his esteemed teammate Fabio Quartararo at the start of this season leading to Yamaha managing director Lin Jarvis to name his as their No1 choice for the seat next year.

But that depended on whether he could keep up his bright start.

Since finishing fourth in Argentina, he has finished in P8, P11, P10.

And Yamaha are reportedly interested in tempting either Jorge Martin or Marco Bezzecchi.

Increasingly, it seems Morbidelli’s future could be decided by whether or not Yamaha are able to convince someone else to replace him.

Toprak Razgatlıoglu, Yamaha’s WorldSBK, tested their MotoGP bike but left a lukewarm impression. He remains an outside chance of claiming the 2024 MotoGP seat.

So, if Martin and Bezzecchi prefer the superior machinery of Ducati, Yamaha may keep Morbidelli.

But if they can land a replacement, Morbidelli has one more landing spot to keep him in MotoGP next year - the Mooney VR46 team.

If Martin leaves for Yamaha, Bezzecchi will reportedly move to Pramac Racing, and Morbidelli will complete the circle by going to VR46.

And if Bezzecchi opts for Yamaha, he can be directly swapped for Morbidelli.

Morbidelli is, of course, one of four VR46 Academy graduates on the current grid.

The Mooney VR46 have been outstanding this season - winning their first grand prix via Bezzecchi in Argentina.

Welcoming Morbidelli back into their ranks, at a time when Valentino Rossi is reportedly considering taking VR46 from Ducati to Yamaha for 2025, is a logical step.