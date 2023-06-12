Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Johann Zarco’s private chat is revealed after Italian MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia was swift to ask about his championship rival post-race at the Italian MotoGP with Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco.
Bagnaia: I had nothing left on my medium rear tyre at the end. I don’t know about you with the soft?
Martin: He was with the medium.
Zarco: On the right, it was tough.
Martin: At Turn 1, the wind…
Bagnaia: At Arrabiata 2 every lap…
Martin: At Arrabiata 2 I went like this… I started well.
Zarco: I didn’t. I made a worse start than [Saturday].
Martin: You were far away.
Zarco: Look at Marc Marquez’s crash!
Martin: It was windy there.
Bagnaia: Yes, the wind would push you out.
Martin: He went wide but he slipped.
Zarco: Then Alex Marquez fell at Turn 2. He was battling with Marini.
Bagnaia: How did Bezzecchi do?
Martin: Seventh.
Bagnaia: Seventh! Today if you had a slipstream the temperature would rise a lot at the front.
Zarco: Yes, also when I passed Marini I could finally breathe some fresh air.