Bagnaia: I had nothing left on my medium rear tyre at the end. I don’t know about you with the soft?

Martin: He was with the medium.

Zarco: On the right, it was tough.

Martin: At Turn 1, the wind…

Bagnaia: At Arrabiata 2 every lap…

Martin: At Arrabiata 2 I went like this… I started well.

Zarco: I didn’t. I made a worse start than [Saturday].

Martin: You were far away.

Zarco: Look at Marc Marquez’s crash!

Martin: It was windy there.

Bagnaia: Yes, the wind would push you out.

Martin: He went wide but he slipped.

Zarco: Then Alex Marquez fell at Turn 2. He was battling with Marini.

Bagnaia: How did Bezzecchi do?

Martin: Seventh.

Bagnaia: Seventh! Today if you had a slipstream the temperature would rise a lot at the front.

Zarco: Yes, also when I passed Marini I could finally breathe some fresh air.