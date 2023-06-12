Espargaro, the second-best non-Ducati behind fifth place Brad Binder (KTM), achieved the feat despite being unable to use the rear brake on his Aprilia due to swelling in his right heel.

The Spaniard will now undergo further medical checks to try and reduce the ‘crazy pain’ ahead of the German Grand Prix at Sachsenring, which starts on Friday.

“I've never been happy after last year with sixth, but I’m pleased,” Espargaro said. “Sincerely I didn't expect this after FP1, when I couldn't ride.

“It was crazy the pain that I have. Tomorrow [Monday] I will go to hospital to do more tests, because the doctors don't understand why I have that much pain, why the foot is full of blood if there is nothing broken.

“I need to do more tests because maybe there is something [wrong with the] ligaments or whatever.

“I had quite a lot of drugs for today's race, and I didn't really have a lot of pain but I couldn't use the rear brake, so I was just leaving the foot on the footpeg without playing with the foot and I finished really really tired.

“I was not really able to move freely. But it's not an excuse. We didn't have the competitivity to match the Ducatis.”

The Spaniard, who had qualified in ninth place and took eighth in the Sprint, added:

“We worked until late last night trying to find a different balance of the bike, to be able to do more corner speed, but we couldn't. Even with the change of geometry we did in the warm up I was fast, but I couldn't match them [Ducatis].

“They are very fast. I did my lap record here in Mugello yesterday, but not enough. Pecco is flying. He is the man to beat. But all his mates in different teams are following him. Alex Márquez with Gresini, the Mooney boys, the Pramac guys are flying as well. So it's not going to be an easy year for the others.”

Espargaro’s team-mate Maverick Vinales finished was the next best Aprilia rider, in twelfth.

Espargaro: I hope Rins recovers before his wedding

Espargaro wasn’t the only rider injured at Mugello with Joan Mir sidelined by a finger damage on Friday and Alex Rins breaking his right leg in the Saturday Sprint.

The LCR rider has had an external fixator attached to his leg but will need a second operation once he is cleared to travel back to Spain.

“I spoke with Alex, to understand how and when he was flying back home, if he wanted to join this [Sunday] afternoon with me, but I think he stays here, tomorrow he will fly to Madrid to have the real [second] operation,” Espargaro said.

“He destroyed his leg. So hopefully he will be able to make it for July when he will have the wedding. MotoGP is f**king difficult right now, and if you have a Honda even more. I'm disappointed. Alex is a really really nice guy, so hopefully he can recover quickly.”