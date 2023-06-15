A nine-time race winner around Mugello, including seven as a MotoGP rider, Rossi is without question the rider who would be expected to provide the secrets needed to go faster around the Italian circuit.

But Marini, who missed out on a podium in front of his home crowd, claims the pair were unable to find a solution after studying videos and data.

"My weak point was the last corner," Marini told Corsedimoto.com. "Pecco was magical in the last corner this weekend, he had that something extra that no one else has found.

"I asked Vale for advice, but he said: 'Don't worry, I haven't found the best way to tackle that last corner in 20 years. I can't help you.'

"We sat down, looked at the data and some videos, but still couldn't find a solution. I've always lost one or two tenths coming out of the last corner."

While Marini failed to beat Johann Zarco to third place, Francesco Bagnaia claimed his second win of the weekend which is also his third in succession at Mugello.

Delving deeper into why Bagnaia was able to make the difference, especially when it came to the final corner, Marini added: "He brakes well. If I tried to brake like him then I cannot turn the bike in the middle of the corner like him.

"In the left corners he doesn’t lean so much because of his riding style. But even with less lean angle he turns better than you.

"He is very good and can ride the bike very well. He also makes everything correctly with his bike.

"He deserved that race because all weekend he was the strongest."