Marc Marquez suffers fifth fall in German MotoGP warm-up

The Repsol Honda rider, who was hoping to find more rear grip after a set-up change backfired for the Sprint race, instead suffered a painful highside at Turn 7.

Unlike some of Saturday's qualifying falls, from which he ran back to the pits, Marquez was slow to get to his feet and limped away from the gravel trap before sitting on the service road.

The Spaniard, whose 11-race Sachsenring win streak was shattered with eleventh pace yesterday, eventually gave a thumbs up but is now reported to be going to the medical centre for checks.

After giving his bike the middle finger following a scare at the ultra-fast Turn 11 on Friday afternoon, Marquez suffered his first fall of the weekend when he lost the front into turn 1, his sliding machine then wiping out Johann Zarco.

The eight-time world champion then fell three times in the pair of 15-minute qualifying sessions on Saturday, leaving him seventh on the grid. Further scares early in the sprint race saw Marquez settle for reaching the finish, and he dropped from fifth to eleventh.

Two of Hondas MotoGP riders, Joan Mir and Alex Rins, are missing from Germany due to injuries. LCR's Takaaki Nakagami then hurt his hand in a Friday accident.