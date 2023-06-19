Having lost out on the official Ducati team seat to Enea Bastianini this season, Martin’s current contract (directly with Ducati) contains a clause that could allow the Spaniard to switch to a rival factory, if Ducati did not match the offer.

Only Yamaha has a factory seat available for next season, but it’s M1 currently sits last in the constructors’ standings while Ducati has won 11 of the 14 races.

Three of those victories (two sprints and one grand prix win) were by Martin, who is enjoying the best form of his career and now holds second in the championship behind Ducati’s reigning title holder Francesco Bagnaia.

“I don’t know if he has received any offers from factory teams, and even less that he has the intention to get off a Ducati after the last few races,” GPOne.com quotes Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti as saying.

“Martin will therefore be on Pramac’s Ducati in 2024, as planned.”

Likewise, when asked if he would consider a factory contract with a Japanese team, Martin replied: “No. I’m happy where I am and I hope to stay here, for the moment.”

All the factory MotoGP rides will be up for grabs in 2025.