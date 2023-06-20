Girlfriend's social media footage reveals Marc Marquez's latest injury rehab

Gemma Pinto, a Catalan model and influencer, and Marquez himself filmed a physio session after the gruelling German MotoGP.

The Repsol Honda rider emerged from five crashes with a fractured finger and a knock to his ankle.

He withdrew from the grand prix at the Sachsenring on Sunday morning after his heaviest fall during the warm-up, and afterwards his bleak "I'm not ready" quote appeared to suggest that his iron will was being severely tested.

But on Tuesday, Honda confirmed that Marquez would compete next weekend at the Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

“I arrive in Assen looking to put the hard weekend in Germany behind me," he said.

Can Brad Binder WIN the 2023 MotoGP World Championship? Video of Can Brad Binder WIN the 2023 MotoGP World Championship?

"We have one more race before the summer break and the objective is to gather a lot of good data for the engineers so they can work over these next weeks.

"This is the focus for the weekend, we need to remain calm and approach the weekend with a clear plan.”

With just four days without riding a motorcycle for Marquez to rest, it remains to be seen what physical condition he will be in on Friday.

He has already made it clear that, just seven rounds into 2023 and with his championship hopes gone already, his focus is on developing a competitive 2024 bike.