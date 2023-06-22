In what remains one of the most astonishing sights in MotoGP history, Lorenzo suffered a broken collarbone following a huge highside in FP2 at the Dutch circuit.

Ten years on, Lorenzo, who retired from racing at the conclusion of the 2019 season, admits he would do it all again if it meant achieving the same result.

"If I was again 25 years old and stayed in Assen that day, I would do the same,” said Lorenzo when speaking to MotoGP.com. “I feel proud [about it]. It was a little bit crazy. But again, if I was again back in 2013 at Assen, in that grid, I would do the same."

At the time of his crash, Lorenzo was expected to head off and receive treatment, which he did, however, it was not foreseen that he would return immediately to the circuit.

His main rivals Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez both expected him to miss a race before returning to action at Sachsenring.

But instead, Lorenzo flew back from Barcelona in the early hours of raceday before claiming P5.

"He broke his collarbone so if he’s lucky, maybe he can be at Sachsenring," added Rossi. "Maybe he loses just one race.

"The championship is very long so good luck to him and we are waiting for him in Sachsenring."

Marquez also said: "If he’s there it is much better for me. But we hope for a quick recovery and in Germany he will be there [back at] 100%."

But Lorenzo took the decision to race in hope of limiting the damage to Rossi and Marquez in the championship.

"The ability we had to get operated on Sunday morning, the strong mentality and strong ambition we had to race here, and to not lose so many points, made this possible," stated Lorenzo. "I’m very proud of myself and the team."