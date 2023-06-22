In an emotional post on Instagram (below) the 40-year-old expressed his gratitude to “to everyone who has made my dream come true and to everyone who has always been there in difficult times.”

The Spaniard, who won grand prix races in the 125, 250, Moto2 and MotoGP classes - as well as being crowned as the first ever Moto2 world champion - before starting a second career in the USA, signed off with the words:

“It has been a dream come true. A dream that is reality."

And without knowing it, and running after it, I achieved much more than I ever imagined.

As I write this, I don't even know where to start.

Giant waves of images, vivid memories, emotions and sensations that are difficult to define. Intensity, yes, a lot of intensity.

How nice to be able to live this moment in which, no matter how hard you try, words don't come out, feelings invade you that you didn't even know you were hiding.

It's nice to be able to thank everyone and everyone who, together with me, is causing endless overtaking and sensations that are impossible to define right now.

Describing them is not easy. Not is it for me, writing the words that an athlete never wants to write.

But the time has come.

As a child, I wanted to be a professional rider and I became a world champion, competing with the best riders, with the best teams, and achieving victories in each category along with unforgettable victories in front of our home fans, our great fans.

Thanks to everyone who has made me a better version of myself, to everyone who has made my dream come true and to everyone who has always been there in difficult times. Without them, my dream would not have existed and I would not be the person that I am.

To all of you who are, have been, teams, sponsors, Promotors, doctors, friends, media, fans...

To all of you who have never doubted me and despite the difficulties have been by my side.

To my family, my parents, my sister who have sacrificed everything for me, enjoyed and suffered so much...we made it...how beautiful!!

To my wife for accompanying me on this last stretch and giving me the best gift of our wonderful children.

It has been a dream come true.

A dream that is reality.

Thanks a lot.

See you soon.

Toni Elias.