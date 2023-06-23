The introduction of this year’s new Saturday Sprint race has resulted in a reduction in practice time during a grand prix weekend.

That has in-turn seen in the cut-off point for the top ten riders receiving direct access to Qualifying 2 being moved forwards from the third practice (on Saturday morning) to the end of the second practice (on Friday afternoon).

But if conditions deteriorate in the afternoon, the opening practice times will be the fastest of the day and therefore decide the Q2 top ten. To avoid being caught out in such circumstances, riders need to push for a time attack during the initial 45 minutes of track time.

Riders felt that was an unnecessary risk and so it was proposed to make Practice 1 a free session from the next round at Silverstone, with the Q2 top ten decided only by the results of the following hour-long Practice 2 in the afternoon.

But because the five manufacturers were not in unanimous agreement, the format change is set to be delayed until the start of 2024.

New Tracks for 2024? Your Questions Answered | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 91 Video of New Tracks for 2024? Your Questions Answered | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 91

“It looked like in the Safety Commission all riders were pushing to change the Friday schedule, to make Practice 1 free, but looks like Ducati did not agree. They voted against this,” said Aprilia’s Espargaro.

“We asked for this change, not as a competitive thing or whatever. It was more for safety, to avoid the crashes in Practice 1, to be a little more relaxed and to just stress everybody [in the last] 15 minutes of Practice 2. But looks like they [Ducati] don't like the idea.

“It’s strange because their riders, believe me, were in favour to change that. But the bosses of Ducati don’t, so it will stay like this for this season.”

The Spaniard, the most experienced rider on the grid, added that he didn’t understand why a vote was offered for whast he feels is a safety change.

“I was very angry yesterday. I don't understand why they need to vote. It's a matter of safety. So why did they give them the chance to vote?" Espargaro said.

“It’s weird but it’s even more weird the decision of Ducati. They can obviously vote what they want, but I didn't understand and they didn't really respect the riders.”

Bagnaia: "Even if it does not change, I will continue like this"

The most prominent of Ducati’s riders is reigning world champion and current title leader Francesco Bagnaia. The Italian insisted he already avoids a time attack in opening practice whenever possible, including on Friday at Assen.

“Even if it does not change, I will continue to work like this,” he said. “I prefer [not to] make the time attack in the morning because then you filter the problems of the bike.

“It is better to keep riding with the same tyres and see clearly where is the drop and where you can improve riding.

“When it looks like it will rain in the afternoon then for sure we need to do the time attack in the morning… For sure it is important to look at the forecast! This year we have also had luck sometimes.”

But Bagnaia confirmed he would prefer opening practice to be officially ‘free’ in future.

“I said it would be better to have Practice 1 as FP1, a free practice, but we also need more front tyres because now we have 10 front and 12 rear and like this it is difficult to work. In the first session you have to use a tyre that maybe you cannot use again.”

Miller: Only 2% of the time Practice 1 is faster than Practice 2

KTM’s Jack Miller played down the significance of the format change in terms of the outcome of the Q2 top ten, and doesn’t like changing rules during the season, but agreed a free practice would reduce stress.

“I didn't care, to be honest, whether they changed it or not,” he said.

“They told us it's only 2% of the time that Practice 1 is ever faster than Practice 2. For sure it makes you a little less stressed [if you make P1 a free practice], but that's the way this season is.

“I'm in agreeance with not changing the schedule or the way that the Grands Prix go halfway through the season. Like I said, it's going to be stressful in Silverstone but that's MotoGP.”