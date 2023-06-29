Receiving concessions for a lengthy period of time, Ducati have now risen to the top of MotoGP and appear to be a near-unstoppable force.

Only Brad Binder (KTM) and Alex Rins (Honda) have claimed wins for different manufacturers so far in 2023, while Ducati have accumulated 13 out of 16 wins, which includes the sprint races.

MotoGP Sporting Director, Carmelo Ezpeleta, has admitted that Honda and Yamaha - the two brands struggling the most in 2023 - are now in line to potentially receive concessions which has led to Ducati mastermind Dall’Igna claiming it must be done fairly and that those at the top of the sport should not suffer as a result.

"I agree that the championship must be as balanced as possible and that a compromise must be found to ensure that everyone can fight for the top positions," Dall’Igna told GPOne.com.

"But the best must always prevail. This is a sport and sport works like this. It’s right to help teams in difficulty, but it’s right to do it fairly.

"I don’t think it’s a problem of the championship. Honestly, we have a wonderful and spectacular championship with great racing. I am proud to work in a competition like this.

"It has been very difficult to get here, with many years of sacrifice by everyone inside the factory and this needs to be recognised.

"All of this cannot be lost in the coming years, due to possible concessions that are too favourable to others."

Honda have not won a MotoGP world championship since 2019 when Marc Marquez won his sixth premier class title, while the Spaniard has only won three times since then as injuries and an under-performing motorcycle have been the major reasons why.

At Yamaha, Fabio Quartararo has not won in over a year and seems destined to go a second consecutive season without winning the championship.