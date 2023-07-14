Marc Marquez training hints at comeback plan - but also his injury past

The Repsol Honda rider posted a series of images to social media during MotoGP's summer break with the caption "getting ready".

One image displayed the severity of the scar from last summer's career-threatening surgery, a permanent reminder of the physical turmoil he has gone through.

Others demonstrated his fitness work before the MotoGP season resumes on August 6 at Silverstone.

Marquez has been holidaying in Mallorca but has found time for training.

The six-time MotoGP champion has endured another dreadful campaign interrupted by injury.

He arrived in Portimao at his fittest for two years but swiftly clattered into Miguel Oliveira, causing a hand injury which made him miss the next three rounds.

Will Marc Marquez leave Honda this season? Video of Will Marc Marquez leave Honda this season?

Marquez had a horrible Sachsenring weekend - crashing five times before the grand prix, and pulling out just hours before. He looked at an all-time low explaining that he wasn't ready to race then, a week later, tried and failed to return at Assen.

Marquez hasn't completed a grand prix in 2023 and his championship hopes must wait til next season, at the earliest.

2024 is the final year on his Honda contract and his future is the source of much speculation.