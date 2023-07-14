Kenny Roberts Jr: “We were the computer back in the day!”

The American, whose career included 250GP (Yamaha), 500GP (Team KR, Suzuki) as well as the opening six years of MotoGP (Suzuki, Team KR), reflected on how the data sophistication of modern prototypes means every ‘limitation’ can now be identified in minute detail.

"The technology they have now, compared to us, [still] limits them in ways we were limited from tyres, chassis, the feel from the bike,” Roberts said of his conversations with current MotoGP riders.

“We weren't so precise with computers and understanding, but we knew there were limitations from the rider.

“Now they can recognise the limitations and attack one area... So let's say now you concentrate on [rising] front tyre pressure. We didn't know about a lot of that. When we had one day or one session from the next with conditions hotter that we didn't understand... Now they can say 'this is why'.

“We just had to rely on the rider. So we were the computer back in the day! If we were given information we didn't quite understand, it was difficult to find out what was happening."

The American, 49, is making his first appearance at Goodwood and confessed to not even googling the famous event prior to his arrival.

It's my first year here, me and my family arrived in England yesterday and drove down last night. I didn't look at any videos or google it... so we arrived, and it's amazing!” he said.

“I couldn't have imagined how big it is, and how involved it is. I know, for my two kids and my wife to come with me is a lot [of organisation], so I couldn't have imagined organising all this!”

The Hillclimb may only be a demonstration, but like any racer Roberts has some set-up changes in mind for his Suzuki on Friday.

"You know every rider, we have to make changes and blame everything on the bike!” he said after being pipped to the line by fellow Legend Randy Mamola. “But the gearing we're going to make a little shorter, and tomorrow I know the direction a bit so it'll be a little more fun! I just hope the weather's nice."

Fellow MotoGP Legends Giacomo Agostini, Mick Doohan, Freddie Spencer, Casey Stoner, Kevin Schwantz, Wayne Gardner and Alex Criville will join the Goodwood activities as the weekend continues.