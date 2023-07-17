“If Marc Marquez rode a Ducati? He would be the reference”

Marquez has been forced to sit frustrated on the sidelines and watch the MotoGP title be contested between Ducati trio Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.

He has not even completed a grand prix in 2023 and is no closer to solving the dreadful problems imposed by his Honda.

Will Marc Marquez leave Honda this season? Video of Will Marc Marquez leave Honda this season?

"Marc Marquez knows that the potential of his brother, Luca Marini and Bezzecchi is not comparable to his," says Honda test rider Bradl to Speedweek.

“In my opinion, Marc's riding skills are at a higher level.

“He's still the rider to beat if he has the material.

“And when he says that anyone can go fast with a Ducati, that's a fact.

“There are enough races where three Ducati riders are on the podium.

“The age of the rider doesn't matter for them, as you can see with Johann Zarco.

“Different riding styles also lead to success with the Desmosedici, even with models from 2022 and with all customer teams.”

Bradl has deputised for Marquez more than 20 times since joining as Honda’s test rider in 2018, and is now chiefly responsible for testing new parts.

But he has warned that MotoGP is following a bad example from F1 in terms of its technical regulations.

“And in Formula 1 you know: You don’t win a race in a Haas,” Bradl said.

“You have to sit in a Red Bull, that's the best car.

“Even with a Mercedes or Ferrari nobody wins at the moment.

“In MotoGP, as a Honda rider, you haven't had a chance to win lately either, although the differences here aren't that striking, it's closer.

"It's easier for you when you're on the right motorcycle.

"I don't want to say: 'If Marc sits on a Ducati, he's unbeatable.' But I think he would be the reference."