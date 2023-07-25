LCR rider Rins offered Honda their only optimism in a woeful MotoGP season by winning the Grand Prix of the Americas.

But even that glory cannot disguise another inept campaign which has left six-time premier class champion Marquez unable to even finish a grand prix, never mind fight at the front.

Will Marc Marquez leave Honda this season? Video of Will Marc Marquez leave Honda this season?

"It's hard, it tastes very bad to me because Marc has a fucking talent and it's not being easy at all,” Rins was quoted by DAZN.

“But hey, in the end you have to turn the tables, you have to win, you have to build a winning bike.

"Damn, I thought that Marc would also win in Germany. What happened? I don't know, I have no idea.

“Pressure, extra pressure, I have no idea.”

Marquez crashed five times at the Sachsenring, one of his favourite circuits, before the grand prix started and was forced to pull out.

It was the lowest point of a season which might still break the strong relationship between the star rider and his team.

Even Rins could quit Honda in favour of Yamaha who have made him an offer.

Rins said about the future of Honda: "It's complicated, because what is clear is that right now the ones 'ruling the roost' are the European brands: Ducati, KTM, Aprilia.

“And it seems that the Japanese brands have lagged a bit behind.

“They have to do something, of course they have to do something, because both Honda and Yamaha have the level, they are not small brands.

"I think that Honda was very confident in this improvement that they have made at the chassis level with Kalex.

“But I also have to tell you from my point of view, and perhaps they will jump on me in the comments, that I come from a Suzuki and the Honda is not so bad.

"What do I mean by this? I want to say that in many circuits, after spending six years with the Suzuki and having it in my hand, in many circuits I have gone faster with the Honda than with the Suzuki.

“Now, the problem is that the others have taken more steps forward.”

Rins will miss the next round of MotoGP on August 6 at Silverstone due to his broken leg.