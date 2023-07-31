Uccio Salucci, long-time ally of Rossi and the team manager for the Mooney VR46 team, is overseeing a MotoGP title challenge for Marco Bezzecchi while Marquez is struggling with fitness and confidence.

Salucci was by Rossi’s side during the fiery rivalry with Marquez, who won all six of his MotoGP titles with the Italian legend on the grid amid their personal grudge.

Valentino Rossi vs Marc Marquez - The Rivalry | MotoGP Video of Valentino Rossi vs Marc Marquez - The Rivalry | MotoGP

Salucci told Sky about Honda’s ongoing struggles: "Every time there are tests, I pass in front of their garage and take a look.

“And I see four or five frames, four or five swingarms on the ground.

“They give the impression of groping in the dark.

“When there are situations like this, it's difficult.

“In my opinion, they followed Marquez's indications, rightly so.

“But now Marc is in trouble and if he doesn't even ride anymore, the others will think.

“In my opinion, Marquez was also very selfish, in the sense that when he understood that something could have helped the other Honda riders, he rejected it, he rode it anyway.

“This is my opinion, that's it. Then I don't know, but they'll be back soon."

Marquez will return to fitness at Silverstone this weekend for the British MotoGP.

Last time out, three out of four Honda riders were sidelined through injury, the result of battling with a sub-par bike.

How Marquez approaches the rest of 2023 will be intriguing - will he prioritise development of a ‘24 bike? Will he even remain with Honda next year?

Meanwhile, Mooney VR46’s Bezzecchi will aim to overthrow championship leader, and fellow VR46 Academy graduate, Francesco Bagnaia.