Alex Rins’ heart-breaking ordeal to recover from a badly broken leg

The LCR Honda rider enjoyed an unforeseen high by winning the Grand Prix of the Americas but then sustained his terrible injury in a crash at Mugello.

He will miss this weekend’s British MotoGP at Silverstone as he continues his gruelling recovery.

“What happened is that I had Aleix in front of me,” he remembered about his accident.

“And, on corner speed, I was faster than the previous lap.

“I was more aggressive with the gas.

“And I flew. I flew, and I had such bad luck that I landed on my knees.”

Rins had a double break of the tibia and a double break of the fibula.

“It’s been hard,” he said about his second surgery. “I stayed many days at the hospital lying in bed, doing nothing.

“They told me to use a wheelchair to avoid inflammation.

“I haven’t put my foot on the ground yet but I keep going.

“Honestly, I never stop. Gym in the morning. Super Inductive System therapy after the gym.”

Rins got married during the MotoGP summer break, still in a wheelchair and using a crutch.

“Poor Alexandra, she can’t stand me anymore! “She’s worried, as it normal.

“As for the wedding, she told me: ‘If you want, we can postpone it’.

“I was at the hospital, in the cast after surgery. I was like: ‘I’ve got two tailored suits, now what?’

“The word ‘summer’ doesn’t exist for me. Summer means beach, disconnection, trial bike, buggy…

“With this leg, I’ve not had a summer.”

Rins detailed the agony of his injury: “The worst moments remind me of the pain. I felt a lot of pain. The whole day I cried because of the pain.

“The moment in which you start seeing the light is when you get home to your people and start doing your routines.”

Rins is reportedly close to agreeing a switch to Yamaha for the 2024 season.

But he said about his sole season with Honda so far: “The adaptation to the Honda was super-quick.

“This crash was a real shame. We felt good and I really liked the circuits that were scheduled after Mugello, Silverstone was one of them.

“I’m spending so many hours to be as ready as possible.”