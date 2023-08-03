British MotoGP at Silverstone to be safeguarded by robust policing

Around 100,000 fans are expected to attend across the three-day event from August 4-6, a month after Silverstone hosted F1’s British Grand Prix.

Protest groups, such as Just Stop Oil, were a major focus for the police during the F1 weekend and the policing during MotoGP will also be stringent.

Detective Superintendent Richard Tompkins said: “Just as much time and effort goes into policing the MotoGP as with the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, with the same meticulous planning and ‘no stone unturned’ approach adopted.

“We have many years of experience leading the policing operation for this event, and each year brings its own challenges. With other UK sporting events targeted by unlawful protests, we cannot afford to be complacent.

“There will be a large policing presence in and around the circuit and wider community over the three days, including both uniformed and plain-clothed officers, PCSOs, police staff, police dogs, special constables, specialist vehicles and volunteers, who will once again be supported by colleagues from neighbouring forces.

“Working closely with the event organisers, other emergency services and partner agencies, our priority is to ensure that anyone looking to commit a crime, both at the Silverstone venue or in the surrounding area, fails.

“Finally, with more than 100,000 extra pairs of eyes at the venue over the three days, we would like help from the public to ensure that everyone attending the race event leaves the county having had a crime-free, safe, and enjoyable experience.

“We’d like everyone to be extra vigilant and to contact us if they see anyone or anything which looks out of place or suspicious. We would rather receive a well-meaning report that turns out to be nothing as opposed to not being told at all.”