The factory Ducati rider is fully fit for the first time this season and could be a factor for MotoGP wins heading down the stretch.

Ducati also has the most complete package on the grid, which should help Bastianini in his quest to achieve such results.

But one rider and team that appears to be very far away from such results are Honda and Marquez, with the eight-time world champion struggling to stay aboard his machine when pushing anywhere near the limit.

That led Bastianini to give his thoughts about Marquez’s current situation, after the pair had a run-in during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend, prior to the summer break.

Bastianini said: "Ducati is now the reference for all the factories and Marc, at the moment, is suffering a lot with this bike.

"The Honda is so nervous at the moment and it’s difficult to put the bike on the limit. Ducati is the bike that all the people can be fast with at the moment.

"We have seen a lot of different styles and the Ducati is efficient regarding this.

"It’s probably because all the riders are competitive but also the bike is easier to put on the limit. We have worked a lot [for this] in the past, even in the past when I was at Avintia."

Regarding his own performances, Bastianini could play a role in the title fight later this season, although remaining fit will be key to him having success.

After a broken right shoulder at the season-opener, Bastianini has now recovered and is raring to go.

Bastianini was speaking prior to FP1 at Silverstone, a session in which he suffered a highside during his in-lap.

The Italian added: "When I arrived here I was so happy. My approach has been a disaster from the first race because of the crash. The recovery has been so, so long and this summer break was the key for my second part of the season.

"Now I’m mentally and physically ready to see how fast I can be in this team. At the moment, every race I was suffering and now the shoulder is okay."