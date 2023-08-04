After a dominant FP1, Ducati were moved off top spot as Brad Binder was the only rider to break into the 1m 59s barrier.

With many riders opting for a long run to begin the session, Marco Bezzecchi included, time attacks began with just over 30 minutes remaining as the Mooney VR46 rider went fastest in sector one.

On a new soft rear tyre, Bezzecchi attempted to match Binder’s time but ultimately went two tenths slower.

Bezzecchi then used the performance of his soft tyre to go fastest on his next lap around, which was moments before teammate Luca Marini crashed.

Practice 2 was a much better session for Francesco Bagnaia, as the current series leader spent the majority of it inside the top five.

The same could not be said for Fabio Quartararo, although the Yamaha rider was one of the riders who began the session with an extensive race run.

Separated by just under half a tenth, Bezzecchi’s early time attack run was enough to keep him clear of Vinales, as Aleix Espargaro became the next to try his luck with a soft tyre.

Clawing back time as his lap developed, Espargaro produced a brilliant final sector in order to jump ahead of Bezzecchi.

As the qualifying simulations kicked into full gear, Binder and Jack Miller were setting very fast sectors as the former wnet quickest.

However, Binder’s time at the top lasted just a few seconds as Miller went a tenth clear of his teammate.

The factory KTM pair were then dislodged by Maverick Vinales, who jumped into top spot thanks to a time of 1:59.218s.

While several riders were in contention to better Vinales’s time, no one managed to do so intially as a result of Vinales’ stunning final sector.

But that all changed when Bezzecchi, who was the most consistent rider throughout Friday practice, narrowly missed out on setting a 1m 58s time.

Then came a big moment as Bezzecchi crashed on his out-lap at the start of his final time attack run.

The Italian suffered a big landing after a highside at turn seven and was attended to by marshals before managing to walk away under his own power.

Bagnaia then became the first rider to break into the 1m 58s barrier, before Martin and Binder both did the same in order to move ahead of the world champion.

Ducati failed to secure top spot though, as Aleix Espargaro went fastest with a stunning 1:58.183s.