The Aprilia rider was fantastic during the sprint race at Silverstone as he came from eighth to claim just his second MotoGP podium of the season.

Vinales picked off the likes of Jorge Martin and Jack Miller in order to position himself on the podium, before eventually breaking clear of the riders behind.

Vinales was unable to close down the two leaders, but did show the type of speed that could make him a threat in today’s Grand Prix.

Speaking after his podium result, Vinales said: "It’s a boost to start the second half of the season like that. We have been on a good level with a lot of speed but we never put the result together.

"We always had a good chance but for one reason or another we were never able to complete the objective.

"But we kept working and we know that if we take out the maximum from our bike then we can do good races.

"I’m happy because always in these conditions we have been struggling. It was amazing that I could fight back and I’m happy with how we are working this weekend."

Still without a race win for Aprilia, Vinales is bidding to beat Miller in the race to become the first-ever rider to win for three different manufacturers.

But while it could be a possibility at Silverstone, Vinales is not feeling any added pressure.

"We don’t need this pressure. We need to enjoy it and that’s the main target.

"In the sprint we did a good race and we will keep this momentum which is really good.

"Of course, we all have this objective in mind but we will try and enjoy the moment and understand where we are. We will try to make it happen."