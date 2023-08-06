Starting grid for today's British MotoGP: How today's race will begin

6 Aug 2023
Johann Zarco, MotoGP sprint race, British MotoGP, 5 August

Here is the starting grid for today's British MotoGP at Silverstone.

  1. Marco Bezzecchi
  2. Jack Miller
  3. Alex Marquez
  4. Francesco Bagnaia
  5. Agusto Fernandez
  6. Luca Marini
  7. Jorge Martin
  8. Maverick Vinales
  9. Johann Zarco
  10. Brad Binder
  11. Franco Morbidelli
  12. Aleix Espargaro
  13. Enea Bastianini
  14. Marc Marquez
  15. Pol Espargaro
  16. Miguel Oliveira
  17. Iker Lecuona
  18. Fabio di Giannantonio
  19. Joan Mir
  20. Raul Fernandez
  21. Takaaki Nakagami
  22. Fabio Quartararo

Marco Bezzecchi will begin in pole position after going fastest in Friday's qualifying.

Alex Marquez, winner of Saturday's sprint race, is also on the front row.

Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia is fourth and won't want to let his lead slip.

Keep an eye on Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro - 14th and 15th respectively - as they both hope to complete a grand prix for the first time this season.

Fabio Quartararo is at the very back of the grid, a disastrous position for the 2021 MotoGP champion.