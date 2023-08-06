Starting grid for today's British MotoGP: How today's race will begin

Marco Bezzecchi Jack Miller Alex Marquez Francesco Bagnaia Agusto Fernandez Luca Marini Jorge Martin Maverick Vinales Johann Zarco Brad Binder Franco Morbidelli Aleix Espargaro Enea Bastianini Marc Marquez Pol Espargaro Miguel Oliveira Iker Lecuona Fabio di Giannantonio Joan Mir Raul Fernandez Takaaki Nakagami Fabio Quartararo

Who has impressed/disappointed in MotoGP this season? Video of Who has impressed/disappointed in MotoGP this season?

Marco Bezzecchi will begin in pole position after going fastest in Friday's qualifying.

Alex Marquez, winner of Saturday's sprint race, is also on the front row.

Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia is fourth and won't want to let his lead slip.

Keep an eye on Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro - 14th and 15th respectively - as they both hope to complete a grand prix for the first time this season.

Fabio Quartararo is at the very back of the grid, a disastrous position for the 2021 MotoGP champion.