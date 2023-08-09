Official: Gresini Racing confirm Alex Marquez for 2024

The Spanish rider's reappearance in the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up was never in doubt but has now been formalised.

"He stays," the Ducati satellite team posted to social media featuring a picture of Marquez with team owner Nadia Padovani, and a separate picture of ex-Barcelona footballers Gerard Pique and Neymar who are known for their own "he stays" post which went viral.

Perdona? Y esto sin mi permiso? A que me marco un Neymar… https://t.co/kQ6mVfzBs4 — Alex Márquez (@alexmarquez73) August 9, 2023

Marquez's confirmation comes less than a week after he won the sprint race at the British MotoGP, the first time he had tasted victory in the premier class.

This is his first season within the Ducati clan, having made the emotional decision to leave Honda where he had spent his entire MotoGP career, and where his esteemed brother Marc Marquez still remains.

Alex has out-performed Marc for the first time this season, since joining Gresini.

The status of next year's teammate for Alex Marquez remains unconfirmed though.

Current incumbent Fabio di Giannantonio is expected to lose his seat.

Moto2 prospects Tony Arbolino and Jake Dixon are in the mix, but so is Franco Morbidelli who has been axed from Yamaha.