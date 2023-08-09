Can Valentino Rossi take Marco Bezzecchi from Ducati to Yamaha?

The future of Mooney VR46 rider Bezzecchi is at the centre of the 2024 MotoGP rider market - he has been told to choose between staying with Rossi’s squad or riding a latest-spec bike at Pramac.

Mooney VR46 themselves are tied to Ducati next season but could relocate to Yamaha, where Rossi enjoyed his best days and who he currently represents as an ambassador, in 2025 meaning they could theoretically take Bezzecchi with them.

Valentino Rossi vs Marc Marquez - The Rivalry | MotoGP Video of Valentino Rossi vs Marc Marquez - The Rivalry | MotoGP

“Maybe yes, maybe no,” Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti told Speedweek.

“Because right now, most riders want a Ducati. Because this is the best bike overall.

“On the other hand, we do not know how the balance of power will develop in the future.

“Honda will improve next year, so will Yamaha. KTM already has too many riders.

“But in 2025 Aprilia could also be interested in Bezzecchi. Who knows?”

Bezzecchi opting to use a 2024 Desmosedici next season as a Pramac Racing rider would remove any worry that he could be tempted to Yamaha alongside his mentor Rossi, should VR46 seek a new factory in 2025.

Bezzecchi must decide “between now and the Austrian GP” on August 18-20, Ciabatti confirmed.

But he said: “Things can change. But as it stands at the moment Marco will have to switch to Pramac if he wants a GP24.

“But if he prefers to stay with his VR46 team, we will do everything we can to put him in the pits with the best possible 2023 bike.

“Bezzecchi has already won two grands prix in 2023. He is only six points short of second place in the World Championship.

“In this world, things can change quickly. In two weeks everything might look different.

“But we can offer Marco a GP24 at Pramac today.

“If he prefers to stay with VR46, we will support him in the best possible way because he deserves it.

“But we can't equip a fifth factory rider.”

Ducati’s factory pair Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini, plus Pramac’s Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco, profit from the latest-spec machinery.

Bezzecchi has become a priority for Ducati after a breakthrough half-season where he has emerged as a genuine title contender.

“Marco Bezzecchi is young, he is only contesting his second MotoGP season, but he is always at the forefront,” Ciabatti said.

“So it looks like he's made some progressive evolution as a rider.

“That's why he deserves that we find a solution for him before we think about drivers like Zarco, Franco Morbidelli or any other rider.”