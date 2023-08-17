KTM currently have five contracted riders, including Pedro Acosta who will graduate from Moto2 next year, but only four bikes on the grid.

They are openly trying to acquire an existing satellite team although that might not happen until 2025, leaving them with an problem to solve.

Fernandez was asked if his future might be confirmed at this weekend’s Austrian MotoGP: “Hopefully, yes. Let’s see.

“Normally it’s always announced here. Hopefully we will know more about our future here.

“It should be.”

He was quoted by GPOne: “I have a contract and it’s 100% signed, but I don’t know anything else.

“I think we’ll hear soon but I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Fernandez insisted about KTM’s 2024 bikes: “I have one, I don’t know where, but I have one!”

Fernandez and Pol Espargaro ride for Tech3 GASGAS, KTM’s satellite team, while Jack Miller and Brad Binder make up the factory duo.

Acosta’s arrival next year means KTM are trying to create new ways to add a fifth bike to the grid.

It was initially assumed that Acosta would take Fernandez’s place, but KTM have moved to extend the contract of the Tech3 GASGAS rider.

Fernandez is 13th in the MotoGP standings and has impressed in his rookie year, heading into KTM’s home race.