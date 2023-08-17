Marini is yet to stand on the top step of a MotoGP podium, however, Marco Bezzecchi and Alex Marquez have both done so on Ducati’s GP22 bike, while Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin have done the same on the latest full factory machines.

Seventh in the world championship, Marini has scored points in six of the last eight races, including sprint races.

The gaps between satellite and factory riders have appeared to be smaller than ever in 2023, which has made it possible for the likes of Marini, Bezzecchi and Marquez to consistently be challengers for the top positions, although their ability to extract the most from their bike has been very evident as well.

Speaking at Silverstone about the differences, Marini said: "I think last year was a really strange year for me and for all the Ducatis. The satellite team like [Pramac] with Martin and Zarco were struggling a lot with my same bike spec.

"This season everything is easier and more clear. Our bike works really well every time. It is a good package.

"I don’t think the difference between our bike and the bike of the factory team is not that huge. But it changes a little bit."

Marini also spoke about the challenges that come with being a MotoGP rider, after the Italian was part of the failed Amazon Documentary, called MotoGP unlimited.

The Italian added: "Having cameras if something you know is part of the job. So it’s not a problem.

"But there is a big difference between Moto2 riders and MotoGP riders. When you are in Moto2 it is easier and then you jump into the MotoGP world to adapt.

"But, most of the time you forget that the camera is there. Sometimes you speak in a bad way or with bad words and it is not so good but every time they cut everything which is nice."