Back to full fitness for the first time since the opening round at Portimao, Bastianini battled past teammate and current MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia during the sprint.

However, the overtake was only good enough for P13 as Bagnaia suffered one of his worst races of the season.

Bastianini, who looked set to score points in the Grand Prix, crashed out two laps after contact with Marc Marquez, which also resulted in the Honda rider failing to finish.

"The last Grand Prix at Silverstone didn't go as we hoped, but it was my first real weekend where I could work at 100% without physical issues," said Bastianini ahead of the Austrian round.

"We gathered important data that we will need to make further progress.

"At the moment, I still haven't been able to find the right feeling with my Desmosedici GP; therefore, the main goal now is to regain the feeling that will allow me to be competitive."

Bagnaia ‘thrilled’ to be back at Red Bull Ring

After winning the Austrian Grand Prix from Fabio Quartararo in 2022, and coming very close to winning last time out at Silverstone, Bagnaia again starts the weekend as a clear favourite for victory.

Bagnaia has seen his advantage in the championship improve substantially following Marco Bezzecchi’s mistake, but the Italian is expecting the fight for victory in Austria to include ‘many riders’.

Bagnaia added: "I am thrilled to be back racing in Austria, a track I like a lot and on which I took a nice win last year.

"It is historically a track favourable to the characteristics of our bike, but there will likely be many riders who can fight for a good result here this year.

"Now, our goal is to be consistent and try to do our best always. I am confident and looking forward to the weekend."