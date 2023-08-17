The reigning MotoGP champion came close to winning his fifth Grand Prix of the year at Silverstone, and had it not been for a brave last-lap overtake from Aleix Espargaro then victory would have gone Bagnaia’s way.

Still, the Italian has opened up a 41 point lead over Jorge Martin in the championship, following Marco Bezzecchi’s crash whilst running second behind Bagnaia.

Winner in Austria by under half a second from Fabio Quartararo last season, Bagnaia expects to fight for the win again if he makes a strong start on Friday.

"This is always a great circuit for us. Last year we were competitive, we struggled with rear grip until the Sunday. Let’s see this year," said Bagnaia during Thursday’s press conference.

"We know the step forwards KTM made in terms of braking and acceleration, Aprilia too. Those two improved the most.

"We know the potential of our bike in braking, acceleration and on the straights. It’s important to take as many points as you can.

"We can have an advantage on this track. If we start well, we can improve, and fight for the win."

While Bagnaia has hopes of winning again at the Red Bull Ring, so does Martin after the Spaniard won in 2020.

The Pramac rider has dipped ever so slightly in form since winning the German MotoGP, but Martin has still been fast with that said.

Martin has always been strong at the Austrian venue and wants to be ‘fighting for top spot’ come Sunday’s race.

Martin added: "This is one of the best circuits for me. I will be fighting for a top spot.

"I am trying to get back to a podium position. Saturdays have been complicated so I hope that we improve.

"The stop-and-go corners are good to me, and in the third sector I am competitive. Things come easier here.

"There is still a long way to go. There hasn’t been one track where I’ve been slow. Hopefully I keep this consistency."