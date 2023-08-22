Valentino Rossi pinpoints the bike that can save Franco Morbidelli’s career

Morbidelli will be replaced at Yamaha by Alex Rins for the 2024 MotoGP season and currently has no place confirmed.

Rossi has now stepped in with an idea of how to rescue the premier class career of one of the four VR46 Academy graduates on the grid.

There is no CONSISTENCY in MotoGP! ð€¯ Video of There is no CONSISTENCY in MotoGP! ð€¯

"It would be fantastic for Franco to go to Pramac,” Rossi told Sky.

“He would also ride a factory bike. It would be a great possibility.

“Franco was good at Yamaha, in the second year he beat Fabio Quartararo and became [runner-up in the world championship].

“Yamaha's technical delay is making them pay.

“Morbidelli can win races, the best thing for him is to get on a Ducati.”

Morbidelli, after finishing 11th at the Austrian MotoGP, was asked about his future.

“Vale said it all, I agree with him,” he replied.

“You need to be patient. Please relax.”

After Rins quit LCR Honda to replace Morbidelli at Yamaha, Johann Zarco left his Pramac seat to replace Rins.

The current vacancies for the 2024 season are both within the Ducati set-up.

Pramac, who benefit from a latest-spec Desmosedici, is sure to be a coveted position.

And Gresini Racing, if they dispense with Fabio di Giannantonio as expected, will become a possibility.