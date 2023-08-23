Marquez has transformed his MotoGP fortunes after switching the other way, from LCR Honda to a satellite Ducati seat at Gresini, claiming his first podium since 2020, plus a Sprint win and pole position.

14th, 16th and 17th in the world championship during his Honda years, at Repsol and then LCR, Marquez is ninth at the midway stage of his debut Ducati campaign and has already re-signed for 2024.

“Good luck!” smiled Marquez when asked about Zarco’s move. “I say that with all respect, it’s his decision and I respect it.

“But f**k, to make that change... It's risky, but you never know when you make a decision about how it will be next year.

“For sure he will have good material, but we will see how Honda can turn around this situation."

While Ducati’s reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia charged to a double victory at the Red Bull Ring, Alex’s brother and eight-time world champion Marc Marquez scored his first Sunday points of the season with 12th place for Repsol Honda. The next best RCV rider was LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami in 18th.

Alex Marquez’s good luck message won’t have come as a surprise to Zarco, who joked that he didn’t consult any Honda riders beforehand, “because I think it's better we don't speak to them!”

The Frenchman explained that Ducati’s hesitation over a new one-year deal (which may also have involved switching teams and losing access to the latest bike) despite his fifth place in the standings had made him question his future.

Zarco also highlighted Honda’s illustrious history in grand prix and how quickly KTM’s fortunes were transformed from zero podiums in 2019, to eight podiums - including three wins - after he had left in 2020.

“I was very competitive for the last two years, and it seems it was very difficult to sign again for [Pramac Ducati] the next year. And this is tough. You say, ‘what do you have to do?’” said Zarco.

“I think Honda have the power, they will not give up… I think the KTM experience will be good, because also the KTM from 2019 to 2020 was a different bike. Right at the moment that I quit.

“So almost now everyone wants to quit Honda, so maybe 2024 will be good.”

Zarco previously competed in three races for LCR Honda as an injury substitute at the end of 2019, following his mid-season split from KTM.