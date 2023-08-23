The Japanese rider has so far endured a nightmare 2023 MotoGP campaign, as have all Honda riders, but the signing of Zarco could be about to help give them some much needed direction.

Not only has Zarco been very competitive over the last few seasons, but he has also done so on the best bike on the grid.

Ducati have been the manufacturer to beat since the middle of last season and Zarco’s experience and talent has seen him constantly churn out good results.

The French rider has also served as a key tester for Ducati, with many new parts first being used by Zarco before filtering through to the factory team.

Zarco’s departure from Ducati to Honda is a surprise given the performances levels of both brands at the moment, but Nakagami is sure the former Moto2 champion can aid Honda.

Discussing Honda’s new signing, Nakagami also hinted that his future will remain at LCR.

"This is very positive news for HRC and definitely for Honda. Johann is a very strong rider and he’s always competitive," said Nakagami.

"The last four years he has been using Ducati bikes, so he can give some comments to Honda and maybe he can bring some secrets to Honda.

"Definitely good news and I’m really happy. I’m really looking forward to working with him in the same team.

"It will be difficult to beat him but hopefully we can, altogether build up [the bike] together."