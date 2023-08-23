The reigning MotoGP champion claimed a superb double victory at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, and despite early challenges from Brad Binder in both races, the Ducati star led every lap from each race.

Battles further back were at times intense, however, racing was not as close as expected particularly at the front of the field given previous finishes at the Austrian circuit.

Bagnaia, who was also troubled by front tyre pressures despite never being behind another rider, said: "For sure, the pressure makes the race a bit less intense because if you overtake as soon as you arrive to the guys in front of you then it’s ok.

"But if you’re already two or three laps behind then you start to struggle a lot and you have to close a bit to be back again.

"It’s something that I did in Jerez with Jack [Miller] and with Brad [Binder]. This is a track where traction, wheelie, acceleration and braking makes a big, big difference compared to other tracks where the entry and corner speed can make the difference.

"I think Ducati and KTM are bikes with better braking and stopping. Maybe it’s for that reason that the gaps were like this."

Although Bagnaia started from pole and was, to a degree, expected to lead both races into turn one, KTM have traditionally had the better starts in 2023 which is why all eyes were on Brad Binder and Jack Miller, with both riders starting third and fourth.

However, improvements made to their starting procedure allowed Ducati and Bagnaia to find more performance why the world champion admitted was missing earlier this year.

Bagnaia stated: "We improved a bit the first part of acceleration. I think our potential on the start can be higher and the KTM was doing an amazing job.

"Every time we were close to being like them but we were missing something on the acceleration. I think we have closed this gap so I’m very happy."