Jake Dixon: I'm staying with GASGAS Aspar in 2024

The Englishman, who took his first grand prix victory at Assen, had been in discussions for a MotoGP move and was among the names linked with the TBC seat alongside Alex Marquez at Gresini Ducati.

“We’ve had almost two incredible seasons together so far so I’m really excited to stay with GASGAS Aspar Team for another year," Dixon said.

"We both have goals, for the remainder of 2023 but then also full-on for 2024.

"We’ve regularly been in the running for podiums and wins and we’re third in the championship at the moment, so I feel like I am in a strong place and the right place.”

Dixon's new deal follows hot-on-the-heels of yesterday's news that Tony Arbolino will also remain in Moto2, with Marc VDS.

Title leader Pedro Acosta might therefore be the only rider moving up to the premier class next season.

Aspar: "I know we’ll fight for the world championship next year"

Dixon made his full-time Moto2 debut with Aspar (running a KTM chassis) in 2019, then spent two seasons at Petronas (where he also made two MotoGP appearances) before returning to Aspar (Kalex) for the start of last year.

“We’re happy that we can count on Jake Dixon once more for the GASGAS Aspar Team next season and we’re conscious that we still haven’t reached the limits of our potential together," said team boss Jorge Martinez 'Aspar'.

"We’ve taken Jake’s first win, and the working relationship is really good; we know what he needs and how we can help him. The rider has 100% trust in his team and his group, and I know we’ll fight for the world championship next year.

"With Jake and with Izan, who is progressing nicely in Moto2 and had his first points in Austria, we’ll chase everything we can in 2024. We are starting to see sparks in Izan that we know well, and we saw to such powerful effect in FIM JuniorGP and in Moto3, and we’ll see his possibilities very soon.”

Dixon is currently third in the Moto2 standings, behind Acosta and Arbolino, with Guevara 23rd after his 13th place at the Red Bull Ring.

Although Dixon's Moto2 deal has been announced, there are still rumours that some kind of MotoGP talks are continuing for the future. Most Moto2 contracts have a clause that allows a rider to leave if they receive a MotoGP offer.