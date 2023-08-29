Both former champions are currently outside the top ten in the standings, with Quartararo (11th) making just one grand prix podium appearance so far this season for Yamaha.

Honda’s eight-time world champion Marquez is just 19th in the standings after missing multiple races due to injuries. The Spaniard hadn’t even finished a single Sunday race this season until the Red Bull Ring (12th).

“It is sad to see riders like Marc and Fabio really, really struggling,” Binder told the MotoGP Guru show with Nick Harris and Greg Haines.

“Because they are world champions, they are amazing riders. It’s tough to see them struggle so I can’t imagine being them, it must be even more difficult.”

Veteran commentator Nick Harris said of the decline of the once-dominant Japanese manufacturers: “The situation is very tough. I’ve never seen this situation in grand prix since I’ve been involved.”