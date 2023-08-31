The Italian will leave Yamaha at the end of this season after losing his factory seat to Alex Rins.

However, a move away is not only on the verge of being sealed, but it’s one that could catapult him back into the mix.

Ducati have the best package on the grid at the moment, and with Pramac Ducati able to offer any rider a full factory bike, Morbidelli looks set to be back where he feels he belongs.

Speaking about his future, Morbidelli said this ahead of the Catalan Grand Prix weekend: "It’s becoming more and more clear, for sure. It’s no secret that me and Ducati are getting in touch, and are getting closer.

"But nothing is sealed yet. We are working on it. We’ll see in the future what happens.

"For sure, there are a little better deals, and a little less good deals, on the menu! But everything is not decided yet.

"I have my preference, for sure. It’s no secret that Pramac has factory-spec and that’s really appealing for a rider. It’s no secret.

"I’m lucky enough to have great people surrounding me, working with me trying to assure the best future possible, the most competitive possible. That’s what we’re aiming for."

If Morbidelli does join Pramac alongside Jorge Martin, then it will mean he takes the seat that many expected Marco Bezzecchi to be on.

The Mooney VR46 rider was a contender for that seat even before Johann Zarco departed for LCR Honda, but with the Italian keen to remain part of Valentino Rossi’s team, Ducati have been forced to look elsewhere.

Perhaps a surprising decision for some given the fact Bezzecchi turned down a full factory machine, Morbidelli says every rider is different and thus different motives come into play.

Morbidelli added: "That is what he chose. I’m not in his mind. Everybody has a different mentality, and a different mind. This is what he chose."