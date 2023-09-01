KTM currently has more riders than bikes for the 2024 season, with the addition of Pedro Acosta.

It has been suggested that instead of running riders for a full season, the Austrian factory could vary the GASGAS Tech3 line-up at different events or even, F1-style, give a reserve the chance to ride in some free practice sessions.

Miller, who joined Red Bull KTM at the start of this year, said the current five rider/four seats conundrum “is a good problem to have. If you look back 12 months ago, they didn’t have that issue.

“So it’s a fantastic issue to have, I’m happy for them [KTM]. But what they will do? Completely up to them. I just do my job!”

The Australian added that his contract for 2024 is clear and so "there doesn’t need to be" any conversation between him and KTM.

But pressed on the general idea of a manufacturer substituting or rotating MotoGP riders, Miller responded:

“I’m a racer so I want to race every weekend. To have a reserve rider? That sounds pretty shitty.

“It’s not Formula 1 where you can sub someone in for FP1. If you miss FP1, you’re screwed! We don’t have a simulator.

“[KTM] will find a solution, I’m sure they’ll find something, it’s up to them.”

MotoGP is rumoured to be allowing each factory six wild-card entries, up from the current three, next season.