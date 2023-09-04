Riders disagreed on whether moving the starting position would make a difference, but Espargaro, who claimed a stunning Catalan double, didn’t hold back in his assessment.

"I think we are good enough to try and brake in the right point and not try to overtake 25 riders in the first corner," said Espargaro.

"It’s not about where you put the start, it's about who rides the bike. It’s not that difficult, we have to be a bit more relaxed in the first corner.

"Eight riders crashed in the first corner today and it’s dangerous. But believe me, it’s not about where you put the start.

"If you put the start in the corner but somebody doesn’t want to brake then it will not help either."

Today’s incident saw Enea Bastianini wipe out four other Ducati riders after running into the rear of Johann Zarco at turn one.

That was moments before another factory Ducati rider went down as Francesco Bagnaia highsided in spectacular fashion on the exit of turn two.

Speaking in the post-race press conference Vinales agreed with Espargaro’s take, saying: "It’s very clear that it’s about where you brake.

"We saw a rider that took too much risk and then had no space. I think it has nothing to do with the layout."

While penalties have become more clear and consistent in recent races, for such incidents, Espargaro suggested that lap one mistakes that have huge impacts on multiple riders should be treated in a harsher way.

Espargaro concluded: "I would like to say that for me, the penalties are okay [in general] but the penalties in corner one need to be more aggressive.

"I think it’s one Long Lap penalty. But one Long Lap penalty you can get in one race, but in the first corner, if you produce a crash of five riders then this should minimum a double Long Lap penalty."