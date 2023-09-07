"Marc Marquez has made up his mind and will join Gresini Ducati in 2024"

The saga over the future of the six-time MotoGP champion has taken a big step forward this weekend at Misano.

“The departure of Marquez from Honda is gaining momentum,” wrote AS.

What Has Happened to Repsol Honda? Video of What Has Happened to Repsol Honda?

He is set to join his brother Alex Marquez at Gresini next season.

“There have been important contacts between the two parties, team and rider, outside the factory,” it was reported.

“The agreement is very close to becoming a reality in the absence of details to be finalised.

“There has been contact and the final signature is about to be sweet…”

Speedweek report: “Marc Marquez has made up his mind. He will leave Repsol Honda after 11 years and will form the Gresini Ducati team with his brother Alex in 2024.

“That means the Monday test with the 2024 Honda RC213V prototype no longer matters. Because Marquez has long since lost hope for better times at Honda.”

Carlo Merlini, Gresini commercial and marketing director, said to AS: “Of course if Marquez or Joan Mir made themselves available to be signed by the Gresini team, the team would like to have riders like that. And who wouldn't like it?”

Ducati have repeatedly insisted that signing Marquez does not fit their philosophy of betting on younger, up-and-coming riders.

The seat that Marquez will reportedly claim currently belongs to Fabio di Giannantonio, whose contract expires at the end of this year, and who has had no clarification on where he’ll be next year.

Marquez failed to end speculation that he will quit Honda when given the chance on Thursday at Misano.

“I have a contract for next year with Honda,” was his response to a question about whether he will leave.

So that’s your decision?

“I have a contract for next year with Honda,” he repeated.

He fanned the flames of the rumour by posting "things are happening" to social media - a common phrase used when Barcelona Football Club plot major transfers.