Aprilia’s Vinales was the first rider to break the official lap record but VR46 Ducati star Bezzecchi, riding with a left hand injury from Barcelona, went 0.126s better on his very final lap.

Pedrosa was a close third after another highly impressive performance on the new KTM carbon fibre chassis.

Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez got a tow from former team-mate Pedrosa to clinch sixth place, with Ducati's reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia delighted to secure a top ten place and save his injured leg the strain of Qualifying 1.

But while Vinales rocketed to the sharp end, team-mate Aleix Espargaro fell in the closing minutes and will join the likes of brother Pol Espargaro plus Monster Yamaha team-mates Fabio Quartararo and Maverick Vinales in battling it out for the last two transfer places in Q1.

Morning leader Michele Pirro slipped to 16th.

Bagnaia takes a reduced 50-point title lead over Pramac’s Jorge Martin into his and Ducati home Misano round after his shocking accident on the opening lap in Barcelona last weekend.

Bagnaia highsided from the lead and landed in the path of Brad Binder, who couldn’t avoid hitting his legs. Miraculously Bagnaia escaped without any fractures and is back on track this weekend.

Team-mate Enea Bastianini is absent after fracturing his hand and ankle after triggering a multi-rider pile-up just moments before Bagnaia’s highside.

While KTM test rider Pedrosa has a carbon fibre chassis this weekend, fellow wild-card Stefan Bradl (Honda) is using prototype 2024 parts ahead of Monday's test.

LCR Honda’s Alex Rins remains absent due to his Mugello leg injuries and, with Iker Lecuona returning to WorldSBK duty, is replaced by Japanese test rider Takumi Takahashi whose previous MotoGP start was in 2015.