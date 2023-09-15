Marini ended the one-day test fastest as he and only Maverick Vinales were the riders able to break into the 1m 30s barrier.

Marini set a time of 1:30.602s which was two tenths clear of the Aprilia rider and over half a second quicker than Brad Binder in third.

"The test was positive," said the Italian. "But the feeling with the bike was also good during the GP.

"It’s just that when you can ride alone it is easier. We didn’t test anything big. We tried something regarding the geometry of the bike, suspension and we understood something positive.

"My crew chief and Ducati engineers studied something from the last few races and they tried to give me a different setting for here. It was positive.

"But when I came back to my bike [set-up] from the GP I was not able to make good lap time. So it looks as though we have found something good. But we need to understand if it is also good at a track that has no grip.

"A Monday test is a completely different situation to a standard GP and you are going to try something in incredible conditions.

"I enjoy riding in these conditions because it’s so fun and the limit is unbelievable. You cannot crash in these conditions. You just just push."

Unable to get on terms with fellow Ducati riders Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi and Francesco Bagnaia during the grand prix weekend, Marini still came away from the test feeling as though he couldn’t match Martin in sector two.

Marini said: "With this amount of grip the problem is less. It’s easier to accelerate. But still I’m losing two tenths to Jorge [Martin] in sector two, turn six.

"He’s unbelievable and gains all his advantage there.

"Also, in the GP his exit from turn six is incredible. We found a better compromise but not enough."